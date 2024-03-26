Jacob Leresh holds a photograph of his brother Tilam Leresh

How British soldier shot Kenyan in the back as he fled in Samburu

Photo credit: Fidel Nthiga | Nation Media Group

By  Ngina Kirori

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The group of men who were with Leresh say they saw something that looked like a tiny aircraft observing them in the air.
  • Amidst the loud buzz of the helicopter, shots rang out. The crackle of gunfire echoed across the hot vast plains. Tilam lay dead.

