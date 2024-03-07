Damning human rights report on the operations of Batuk in Kenya

Over 40 cases of human rights violations have been documented by civil societies on the operations of the British Army Training Unit Kenya (Batuk).

Cases of sexual abuse at gunpoint, killings, maiming and environmental degradation, and unfair dismissal of the local communities are among the recorded cases by the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNHCR).

The commission in its report to the National Assembly Defence, Intelligence and Foreign relation decried cases of human rights violations by the British soldiers training in Nanyuki that have remained unresolved for three decades now.

The commission told the Nelson Koech-chaired committee how the soldiers operate with impunity with the government apparently turning a blind eye on the atrocities.

Commissioner Marion Mutugi told MPs that they have been frustrated by Kenyan security agencies in documenting cases of human rights violations by the soldiers.

Prof Mutugi told the committee that they have documented 43 cases, some dating back to the 1980s of various human rights violations committed by the British to the locals but have remained unresolved.

Among the cases include the death of a nine-year-old boy who died from a bomb explosion that was left by the Batuk on their land. The matter was reported to the commission on March 22, 2023.

The commission also decried that the killing of Agnes Wanjiru by a British soldier has also remained unresolved to date. The commission told MPs that the petitioner who reported the case is facing threats and intimidation.

On March 22, 2023 another case was reported to the commission by a man who claims the mother who used to work for senior officers in Batuk in Doldol was raped and he was born.

In Samburu East is another case documented by the commission where a woman who was herding her goats was raped by BATUK and she has been seeking justice on rights to human dignity.

In Laikipia North, the commission has also documented another case where a lady in 1986 who was one month pregnant was attacked and raped by Batuk.

“The petitioner lacks documents on the matter since her house was burnt down. Martin Day Co advocates asked her to pay Sh1000 but the case has not succeeded,” the commission told MPs.

In 2019, another lady in Samburu East was run down by a Batuk trailer. She was taken to St Theresa Mission Hospital in Kirua where she stayed for two years before being discharged due to Covid-19.

The soldiers agreed to pay her medical bill but have never followed up on her well-being.

British Army soldiers board a military truck after a battle group exercise during a media engagement at the Lolldaiga training area in Laikipia County on November 14, 2022. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

According to the commission, the lady currently depends on diapers and special care which the family cannot afford.

Still in Samburu East, the commission told MPs that they are dealing with a case where a lady who was selling refreshments drinks at the entrance of the British camp (Lenaibaleki) was raped by a British soldier who she remembers was an ambulance driver.

“One of the soldiers from Batuk went to her place of work, found her alone and raped her,” the commission told MPs.

At the start of its investigations on human rights violations by BATUK in the country, the committee warned the British soldiers that they will not get away with any crime during their training in the country.

Kajiado Central Elijah Memusi regretted that the Kenyan government has turned a blind eye to the human violations committed by the British soldiers.

“We can now come to the conclusion that Batuk equals impunity. It seems the government is not aware, does not care or have been pocketed. We must now call the soldiers for who they are. We cannot allow a foreigner to sire a child with our women then just leave,” Mr Memusi said.

The committee chairman said they will visit the area residents and document the harrowing experience and take appropriate action based on evidence received.

“We will see these violations done by Batuk. I want to assure the country that this committee has powers and resources to get to the bottom of this matter,” Mr Koech said.

“Why does the contribution of Batuk to Kenya always look bigger than the human rights violations? This has been our undoing, we look at the contribution rather than the violation,” said Gilgil MP Martha Wangari.

Kenya and the UK signed the new Defence Co-operation Agreement (DCA) in London in July 2021 on the sidelines of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s three-day official visit to the UK.

The inking of the new agreement followed the lapse of the Sh9 billion Kenya-UK military training pact that was last renewed in 2015. The pact lapsed in October last year.

The renewal of the pact was delayed by an allegation of gross human rights violations by British troops where a soldier is accused of murdering Agnes Wanjiru in Nanyuki.