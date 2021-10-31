Nanyuki protest
James Murimi | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Soldiers, girls and cash: Bittersweet mix that keeps Nanyuki fun but dangerous

By  James Kahongeh  &  James Murimi

What you need to know:

  • The British soldiers, their Kenyan colleagues and visitors complicates the socio-cultural balance.
  • The British Army Training Unit in Kenya (Batuk) employs more than 500 locals, according to British High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriot. 

That Nanyuki is the party capital of Kenya is disputed by few. Clubs here are aplenty, parties wild and locals and visitors gaga over nightlife.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.