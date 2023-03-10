Tributes pour in for first elected female MP Grace Onyango

For the family of the fallen icon Mama Grace Onyango, her demise leaves a hole in their hearts and shoes too big to fill.

Her death has hit them hard, but they are happy to hold onto the life lessons they took from the matriarch.

At their home on Tom Mboya Estate, Kisumu County, friends and family continued to stream in to condole with them as preparations towards the funeral began.

Mama Grace, popularly known as NyaBungu (Luo for daughter of the bush), died on Wednesday at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital after a long illness. She was 98.

Ms Pauline Akwacha, her eldest daughter, said she had lost a mentor, prayer warrior, role model and the family’s pillar.

“She was a strict teacher who taught us a lot that we follow to date and corrected us politely. Everything good people see in me is because of Mama,” said Ms Akwacha. She thanked the constituents of Kisumu for voting for her mother when she vied.

Despite the fact that none of them took after their mother in politics, the daughters said politics is in their blood and they play it in their different sectors of society.

Jill Hellen Onyango, another daughter of the icon and who has been her caregiver, said her mother had been sick since 2015. She called for a peaceful funeral for her mother.

“I know the country is in a trying moment, but since Mama loved peace, we would wish to have a peaceful send-off. She was a Kanu life member and followed Jaramogi’s advice not to defect until her death and that is why I would not wish any party issues to arise during her send-off,” said Ms Onyango.

State burial calls

A section of elders from the Luo community has asked the government to consider according Mama Grace a state burial in recognition of her role in opening up the leadership space for women in Kenya.

Being the first woman to be elected MP in Kenya and the first female mayor of Kisumu, elders feel being given a state burial and a send-off akin to that of a Luo council of elders chairperson would go a long way in appreciating her contributions.

“Mama Grace served in the Luo Council and therefore deserves a dignified send-off like we always do to our prominent Luo leaders. Having served in the National Assembly as an MP and acting Speaker, the government should give her a state burial,” said Mr Odungi Randa, an executive member of the Luo Council of Elders.

Tributes continued to pour in for Mama Grace with leaders celebrating her contributions in the world of business, politics and gender mainstreaming.

President William Ruto and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga led the country in mourning her, with the Head of State describing her as a trailblazer who opened the door for the participation of women in political leadership.

“She was a woman of great courage, deep patriotism and unflinching courage. Her legacy will endure through every elected female leader for generations to come,” said President Ruto.

Mr Odinga described Mama Grace as a giant and an icon who illuminated independent Kenya’s political landscape with many firsts.

“It was common to expect the first African woman 'something' every time her name was mentioned. She was a leader and trailblazer to the hilt,” said Mr Odinga.

The opposition chief said Mama Grace was a wife, politician, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who never let her gender get in her way.

“Mama Grace was a fearless articulator of national issues, astute defender of her roots, a lone voice of the wananchi at a time when it was eminently fatal to stand up and be counted,” said Mr Odinga.

Former Kaloleni/Shaurimoyo ward rep Prisca Misachi said she had a lot in common with Mama Grace, with both having served as councillors in that ward and as mayors of Kisumu Municipality.

“Mama Grace was a mentor to me in many ways—as a teacher, a politician and a leader—who opened ways for the many women you see in different positions now. Her humility and approach to things is something many of us have striven to emulate,” she said.