Speaker Wetang’ula calls on more women to venture into politics

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has encouraged more women to venture into politics, even as he challenged those already in Parliament to mentor the young ones to ensure more of them are represented at the top level of politics.

Kenya and Africa, Mr Wetang’ula said, “cannot succeed when only half the team is participating” in reference to the gender disparity that had in 2020 led then Chief Justice David Maraga to advise then President, Uhuru Kenyatta, to dissolve Parliament.

Speaking on Thursday during the Kenya Women Parliamentary Association (Kewopa) induction workshop in Naivasha, Mr Wetang’ula said both in politics and public life, women have historically been underrepresented especially in higher ranks.

He cited Rwanda and Cuba are the only Parliaments that so far have female majority, noting a steady increase of elected female Members of Parliament in this 13th August House as opposed to the previous Parliaments.

“I recognise and appreciate the continuous efforts by Kewopa to effectively shape legislation on the women's agenda through formulating and implementing programmes intended to facilitate the growth and development of women leaders,” said Mr Wetangula.

He said the organization’s approach to gender equality and women empowerment was cognizant of the importance of unequal access to historical disadvantages that have been created by social norms and hierarchies.

Aspiring women leaders

“Moreover, it is important to state that Kewopa has mentored many aspiring women leaders, empowering them and thus encouraging more women to participate in General Elections,” noted the House Speaker.

He voiced the need for affirmative action for women in the various political parties, insisting such a move will ensure more female candidates make it in the political arena.

He encouraged the women MPs to table Bills on the floor of the House aimed at achieving gender parity, promising them support in their quest to achieve their set out goals.

Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang’ula shakes hand with Gathoni Wamuchomba during the Kenya Women Parliamentary Association (Kewopa) induction workshop on January 12, 2023 in Naivasha. Photo credit: Courtesy

“As the champions and advocates for women's rights and inclusivity in elective and appropriate positions, Kewopa plays a vital role in championing for more women in leadership and thus contributes to a democratic, just and prosperous nation,” said Mr Wetangula.

He reminded participants of the electoral journey on Women elective leadership, tracing it back to the first elected woman Mayor of Kisumu Municipality Grace Onyango.

“Hon Grace Onyango is woman of many firsts in post-independence Kenya who began her political career as the first female mayor, after she replaced Mathias Ondiek as the Kisumu Mayor in 1965,” said the speaker.

Seven women governors

“Incidentally, she was the first female Member of Parliament, after she was elected to represent Kisumu Town Constituency in 1969. In Parliament, Hon. Grace Onyango was the first woman to sit on the speaker's chair as temporary deputy speaker, and served as First Deputy Speaker from 1979 to 1984,” he pointed out.

On his part, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi said there were 102 Women Parliamentarians, domiciled in The Senate and The National Assembly, 63 of them newly-elected.

“The elections also ushered into office, seven women governors, the highest number so far. Further, the polls yielded 727 elected and nominated women MCAs, out of the 2156, presently serving in County Assemblies,” he said.

The feat, he told Kewopa members, continued to be celebrated across the political landscape, having been realized against numerous and intimidating odds arrayed against the women candidates.

Aisha Jumwa, the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Public Service Youth and Gender Affairs, delivers her speech during the Kenya Women Parliamentary Association (Kewopa) induction workshop on January 12, 2023 in Naivasha. Photo credit: Courtesy

He reminded members that the organisation was formed in 2001 by three visionary women MPs in the Eighth Parliament, registered under the SocietiesActin2007, with Kewopa currently having an impressive membership of 103 both the National Assembly and the Senate.

Looking at the entity’s milestone, Mr Kingi credited Kewopa for the realisation of a raft of key legislations among them the Sexual Offences Act 2006, Protection Against Domestic Violence Act 2014, Marriage Act 2014, Matrimonial Properties Act 2014,the County Government Act.