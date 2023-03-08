Grace Onyango-the country's first elected woman MP, mayor dies aged 98

Mama Grace Monica Akech Onyango, the first female Member of Parliament and Mayor in Kenya is dead.

The death of Mrs Onyango popularly known as NyaBungu (Luo word meaning daughter of the Bush) comes when the world is celebrating International women's Day.

According to her daughter Pauline Akwacha, the celebrated icon died at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital's Intensive Care Unit on Wednesday evening at around 5 pm after a long illness.

Mrs Akwacha said as much as they are sad, they are happy she breathed her last on International Women's Day and at 99 years old, one shy of being centenarian.

"She was not only a mother but a pillar, a teacher and a mentor whose fruits of struggle are evident by the many seats occupied by women in various sectors, especially in politics," said Mrs Akwacha.

She described her mother as a straight talker who corrected a person who was in the wrong not because of hate but because she loved them and wanted them to change.

Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o who was among the first to pay tribute to Mama Grace described her as the greatest icon, a leading light and a woman of many firsts.

The county boss in a statement stated that Mama Grace passed on Wednesday evening, four hours after they celebrated and honoured her during this year’s International Women’s Day at the Mama Grace Social Center, fondly named after her.

"Her death, on International Women’s Day, is as remarkable as it is confounding," said Governor Nyong'o.

He stated that Nyabungu was a pillar of women's leadership and a great role model who was a trailblazer in Kenya's political leadership.

"She broke the ceiling in leadership long before the country started the campaigns for gender parity. Grace was selfless, focused, brave and visionary. A mother and grandmother to many, she will be remembered for mentoring girls and young women leaders," said Prof Nyong'o.

It is only last week when the governor visited her at her home in Kisumu.

He stated that they joked and discussed many issues affecting the country today.