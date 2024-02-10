Femicide: ‘How we escaped death in abusive marriages’

Women in Nairobi take part in a protest dubbed 'Feminist march against femicide' on January 27, 2024, to protest against the rising femicide across the country in recent months.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group
logo (1)

By  Josephine Njoroge

What you need to know:

  • Brutal murders of two women last month points to a worrying trends in Gender-Based Violence.
  • Report shows the bulk of killings were committed by intimate partners and family members.
  • Femicide is not just a statistic but a haunting narrative of shattered lives and stolen futures.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Why Kenya has cut its appetite for Chinese fish

    Tilapia

  2. PREMIUM Claim of plot to kill Ruto shook me: ex-CS

    Former Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki

  3. PREMIUM Grace Nzioka: The no-nonsense judge in Monica Kimani murder case

    High Court Judge Grace Nzioka

  4. PREMIUM Dear husband, why did you stop loving me?

    Couple

  5. PREMIUM Police boss has defied court orders on War memorial hospital

    Nakuru County