Nairobi man on the run after stabbing girlfriend to death

Detectives are looking for a man believed to have fatally stabbed his 20-year-old girlfriend during a fight in Nairobi’s Biafra estate.

The body of Serah Ndunge Musyoki was found in her house long after the incident that happened on Sunday night.

She was rushed to the Mother and Child Hospital on Yusuf Haji Avenue in Eastleigh where she died during treatment, police said.

The body, which had stab wounds in the chest, was taken to the mortuary for an autopsy.

On Saturday, protesters demonstrated in major cities across Kenya over the rising cases of femicide and other violence against women.

Hundreds gathered in Nairobi, Nakuru, Mombasa, Nyeri and Lodwar, some with placards bearing the names of those killed.

The protests follow a series of gruesome killings of women, including that of university student, Rita Waeni, whose dismembered body parts were found stuffed in a plastic bag in a short-term rental apartment.

Femicide is defined as the intentional killing of a woman or girl because she is female.

According to Amnesty International, more than 500 cases of femicide were recorded in Kenya between 2016 and 2023.

Many of the victims were killed by intimate partners or people they knew.

Meanwhile, residents of Roysambu are in shock after the body of an unidentified man was discovered dumped near Nairobi Elite Academy on Monday morning.

The body was discovered by a passer-by who immediately alerted the authorities.

Police who arrived at the scene cordoned off the area as investigations into the incident commenced.

According to eyewitnesses, the body appeared to have been dumped in the area in the early hours of the morning. The motive for the killing is yet be established.

In a separate incident, police are searching for two people who allegedly killed their colleague at a construction site in Karen, Nairobi.

The Sunday night incident occurred after a disagreement before the two assailants engaged the deceased, Sikeva Kamau, 47, in a fight that led to his tragic death.

"The deceased had bruises on his hands and legs, a deep cut on the head and was bleeding from the nose. Bloodstains were also found on the walls of the house and on the victim's clothing," police said in a statement.