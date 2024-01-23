Gatundu woman found killed, body part missing

Cases of women being killed in the country have reached alarming levels following reports that the body of another woman was discovered in a thicket in Kiganjo, Gatundu South, on Sunday evening with her left breast cut off.

Police said the 55-year-old woman had attended a church service at PCEA Kiganjo earlier in the day and was expected at a family function at Itikarua village later in the evening but did not show up.

The family's efforts to contact her were unsuccessful as they could not reach her by phone.

They were later informed by a neighbour of the deceased that a woman's body had been found near a bridge a few metres from their home and that it had been identified as that of the deceased.

The body was taken to Gatundu Level Five Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem.

At the same time, police officers on patrol in the Githurai 44 area on Saturday night heard a woman screaming in one of the rented houses and rushed to her aid.

The officers found that the 24-year-old woman had been assaulted by her boyfriend after a misunderstanding.

They arrested the suspect and rushed the victim to hospital in a critical condition.

"The officers rushed the victim, who had suffered deep cuts on her body, left arm and left leg, to Imani Medical Centre while she was bleeding profusely. She was treated and transferred to Kiambu Level 5 Hospital in a police vehicle for specialised treatment while in a critical condition. She succumbed to her injuries on arrival at the hospital," the officers said in OB number 37/20/1/2024.

Meanwhile, the family of Rita Waeni on Monday viewed the human head recovered from a dam in Kiambaa on Sunday evening as investigations into the gruesome murder entered the second week.

The relatives, who were in doubt as to whether the head belonged to her after viewing it at the City Mortuary, then went to Kiambaa Police Station to check the items with which it was recovered to ascertain whether it belonged to their kin.

Rita's body was discovered on Sunday last week, stabbed, decapitated and stuffed in a paper bag in an apartment along TRM Drive, Nairobi.

Three days later, her family said she had left her aunt's residence in Syokimau to meet a friend, but instead of returning home, her father started receiving strange messages from her number demanding a Sh500,000 ransom for her release.

The family reported the matter to the police.

A post-mortem examination of her body later revealed that her killers had also clipped her nails in a possible attempt to hide evidence.

Rita's murder follows that of socialite Starlet Wahu, who was found murdered in an apartment in South B.

Cases of gender-based violence are on the rise in the country and women's rights activists have now called for a nationwide protest at Jevanjee Garden on Saturday from 10am.