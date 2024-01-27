Femicide: The young generation needs counselling

Femicide • The increasing cases of young women, including university students, getting killed, “is due to the God-given gift called love”, remarks Cyprian Ondara.

“This young generation needs counselling. They should consider the age difference before getting involved in relationships. Youth should also seek to solve problems instead of committing suicide.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Meeting • There was absolutely no need for the heads of the three arms of government, the Executive, Judiciary and Legislature, to meet and discuss the challenges in their clearly-defined separate roles, says Jim Webo.

“Unless they want to collude to influence the decisions of magistrates and judges, the Judiciary should stick to its lane in the spirit of the key principle of separation of powers.”

***

Philanthropy • A medical camp organised in Kisii Town by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s spouse, Dorcas, for street boys ended up benefiting many other residents, as well, says Job Momanyi.

“They underwent general medical examinations, eye and dental checkups and were given medicines. Kenyans need more such philanthropic treats amid economic hardships.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Results • The 2023 KCSE exam results had a total of 8,470 As (A plain and A minus), notes XN Iraki.

“That’s 0.95 per cent of the candidates. Grade E had 48,174 candidates or 5.38 per cent. There were six times more Es than As. If the group is ‘normal’ we would have had more As or less Es. I wonder what an alien would conclude about the general intelligence of Kenyans.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Pleasure • Love is a beautiful thing that excites the pleasure-inducing hormone, dopamine, notes Daniel Kariuki.

“A new study has shown that being with a lover excites the brain to produce dopamine. It does so when we’re longing for or hanging out with our partners. But this fades in a break-up. It’s dopamine that makes you dash to visit your lover.”

His contact is [email protected].