Raw deal: Did Ruto have to appoint foreigner as University of Nairobi Chancellor?

Raw deal• With the proven competence in the country, James Gakuo says he's shocked that President William Ruto has appointed a foreigner, Prof Patrick V. Verkooijen, as the new Chancellor of the University of Nairobi for a five-year term.

“Is this really Kenya after 60 years of independence? Don’t we have someone qualified enough to hold this post any more?”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Not adding up• Can President Ruto kindly explain how the people will benefit from his pet housing project after paying the 1.5 per cent levy? Njunge Ndugire pleads.

In Nakuru, the locals have been told to pay 10 per cent deposit of Sh3.15 million and Sh4.25 million for two and three-bedroom units respectively. Is this really affordable? We need answers.”

He can be reached through [email protected].

***

Give us a break• The “affordable housing” plan the President “seems to be pushing down the throats of hustlers doesn't seem to wash,” says W. Kimariech.

“How is a mama mboga going to raise Sh315,000 deposit for a Sh3 million house and pay Sh16,000 monthly? Something is not adding up, and yet the houses are being built with taxes on land donated by counties.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Stop it• Security agencies should crack down on the mounting hooliganism in Kisii County, Lincoln E. Oyigo demands.

“Recently, while Governor Simba Arati was issuing bursary funds to students, a stone-throwing mob staged an attack , leaving many innocent people injured.

“Brothers and sisters, let’s all come out and stop politics of hate in the county.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Fix it• The Immigration Department is killing the travel and tourism industry, says Bernard Gitonga.

“With the passport printer breaking down often, why not buy a new one as applicants pay for the travel document in advance? The real problem is incompetence. Services have been badly hit. Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki owes us an explanation.”

His contact is [email protected].