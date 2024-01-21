Don’t alter State House character during renovations

Heritage• The planned renovation of the State House in Nairobi should not alter its main character, urges university don XN Iraki.

“It’s a national heritage and monument. Old switches, door handles, windows, wooden panels and bricks should not be removed. As voter and historical houses enthusiast, I would love to pay a visit before the repairs start.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Stop it• Courts can only “maintain respect by doing things right,” says Moses Kariri. He is aware of two traffic cases where the Small Claims Court has ordered the auctioning of the properties of people who were not involved in the process.

“Once the verdict is in, auctioneers will trace these parties for execution. No one should be condemned unheard!”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Finally• The billboard showing women in “revealing lingerie” at the Village Market’s main gate in Nairobi, which Carol Rotich has complained about before, has finally been removed.

She says: “I would like to thank the management for pulling down the offensive advert that undermined the dignity of women. This was after I wrote to Watchie about it twice.”

Her contact is [email protected].

***

Help us• There is some urgent work for the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) to do in Nairobi’s sprawling eastern outskirts.

Local resident Anne Ngenye says 3rd Sunrise Road (Rainbow Resort–Eastern Bypass section) is dilapidated and the source of agony for Sunrise Estate residents and neighbours. “It's in such a terrible state with huge potholes.”

Her contact is [email protected].

***

Rule of law• A country whose Judiciary has done an exemplary job over the years should not allow threats and intimidation by a few politicians to erode the gains made in entrenching justice, says Dave Tumbula.

“Judges and magistrates must stick to the law and not allow themselves to be manipulated for selfish gain. Our courts must always remain the place where all can freely go for justice.”