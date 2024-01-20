President Ruto, stop blaming and take action against the corrupt

Corruption • With the entire powerful state machinery at his disposal, Mathew Kibe says he doesn’t understand why President William Ruto should lambast the Judiciary and other institutions over corruption instead of simply taking action.

“It seems he just wants to intimidate persons or institutions that might oppose his plans. That’s how tyranny is nurtured.”

***

Independence • The “much-hyped independence of the Judiciary is much ado about nothing”, says Chris Kiriba.

He poses: “Just how much independent can the Judiciary be when all its resources are drawn from the Executive arm of the government? Our courts have never been clean. There have always been some rotten apples who often give the Judiciary a bad name.”

***

Accountability • The Treasury Single Account for the county and national levels should enable better public finance management, says Raphael Obonyo.

“It will benefit Kenyans by increasing transparency in government cash management, help to control expenditure, and also minimise the fragmentation of government accounts by the various commercial banks.”

***

Education • Joining Form One is a turning point in the lives of the young boys and girls, hence the need for a good start, says F. Mukembu.

“Schools should organise proper orientation for them to understand their new environment and promptly adapt to it. All the departments should function efficiently to enable these young people to learn without any strain.”

***

Tournaments • It’s a crying shame that not a single East African Community (EAC) member country has been able to host the continental soccer bonanza that is the African Cup of Nations (Afcon), says Evans Macharia Mwangi.

“The sports authorities of Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania should try and learn from this year’s hosts, Cote d’Ivoire, how to do it.”

