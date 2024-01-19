Elected leaders must conduct themselves with decorum

Bad behaviour • The conduct of a Member of Parliament both in private and public is what determines whether he or she deserves to be described as an honourable leader, says Eliab Otiato.

“This honour automatically earns an MP his or her due respect. Today, many voters must be regretting why they elected some childish and dishonourable people in last year’s elections.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Corruption • After his election to office in August last year, Fred Njuki recalls, one of the first official functions President William Ruto performed was the swearing-in of some judges his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, had declined to admit over some integrity queries.

“Can he now turn around and talk of corruption in the Judiciary? He made his bed; let him lie in it!”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Jubilation • The wild celebrations over school examination results are backward, says Mwangi wa Karuga.

“How schools have performed doesn’t warrant such extensive media coverage. Why are pilots’ tests, university examinations and driving school tests not so vigorously celebrated? Results are private matters for candidates, their teachers and parents.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Eyesore • Kenya Urban Roads Authourity (Kura) should uproot the unkempt flowers planted in-between the dual-carriage Ngong Road to Dagoretti Corner, says Vincent Onyancha.

His unsolicited advice is that they should instead plant trees, “which are mainly maintenance-free”. Waxing knowledgeable, he adds: “Kura has no capacity to maintain flower beds.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Champions • The Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire has top teams such as hosts Cameroon, Morocco, Nigeria, and South Africa battling it out for the coveted trophy, says Alnashir D. Walji.

“Versatile players such as Egyptian Mohamed Salah are showcasing their prowess. African teams have yet to show their mettle as the World Cup trophy continues to elude them!”

His contact is [email protected].