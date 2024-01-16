Stop spate of macabre killings of women in ‘Airbnb’

Complaints • Hurling accusations at the government will not lower the high cost of living, says Meshack Wafula. “Kenyans have mastered the art of complaining. It’s good to be optimistic for even a month. This year, let’s be more positive and try and see more good than bad. This is worsening the situation and yet our country is better off than many others.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Passports • The pledge to fast-track the processing of passport applications is a big false promise, Allan Kipchirchir Koech can confirm. He applied on July 17, in Eldoret, and is still waiting to date. “The short code 2032 for tracking using SMS does not seem to be working and so is Immigration X page’s DM (Direct Message).” He can be reached through Tel 0718978422 or [email protected].

***

Nyeri • The mounting crime in the Githiru area of Nyeri County is a source of grave concern to the residents and the local leaders, says Francis Tatua. “Recently, two young brothers were stabbed with a knife by an attacker, seriously injuring one of them, who has had to be hospitalised. The parents should advise to their teenage children to shun crime.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Killings • The spate of macabre killings of women in ‘Airbnb’ accommodation is worrying, says Jimmy Thumbi, He hopes security agencies will take some firm action to stop the crime. “The owners of these short-term rental homes should introduce more security in their premises.” But all, especially women, must be more careful about the people they meet. His contact is [email protected].

***

Education • The standard of education varies among constituencies and woe unto you if you elected a rogue MP, says Churchill Amatha. As the first term starts, he adds, the chess board has principals, the Education ministry’s Jogoo House headquarters, publishers, uniform dealers, food suppliers, and contractors. “It’s a complex web to make a killing at every opportunity.” His contact is [email protected].

