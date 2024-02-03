Grace Akinyi Onyango

I lost my two sisters to femicide: Grace Onyango story on why love is not enough

Grace Akinyi Onyango, 53 a resident at Kibra, Nairobi shares her experience of losing two sisters to femicide on January 30, 2024.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Millicent Mwololo

What you need to know:

  • Grace Akinyi Onyango, 53 years, mother of five, with one grandson, and a resident at Olympic in Kibra, Nairobi shares her experience losing two of her sisters to femicide
  • Being the eldest daughter in that family, I took care of my younger sisters. I was like their second mother.

