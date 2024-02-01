Why we attended the #EndFemicideKE march

Joanne Obuya, a make-up artist and a hospitality student at the PC Kinyanjui Technical Training Institute in Riruta, Nairobi, is among the early birds at Jevanjee Gardens, Nairobi.

I meet her this Saturday morning, armed with hues and paint brushes. She is making the faces of some of the youthful protesters with her ‘eye glamour art’, which adds colour, tone and life on their faces.

While at it, she makes some good money – charging Sh200 – for every face art that she works on.

Joanne Obuya (in white T-shirt), a make-up artist and hospitality student at the PC Kinyanjui Technical Training Institute in Riruta, with other protesters at Jevanjee Gardens. On her left is Faith Njoki and Wangui Wambui of Healing Hearts CBO in Kiambu County. Photo credit: Photo I Millicent Mwololo

“I have attended this march to be in solidarity with Kenyan women. No life should be taken away. I have also come with my paint, glitters and brushes to add some life and colour to the event.

A march against femicide does not have to be dull. These women, whose lives were taken away, were full of life, energy and were beautiful!” she says.

In yesteryears, similar protests against sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) would urge society – especially parents – to protect their daughters.However, the #TotalShutDownKE, #EndFemicideKE march serves a different platter.

Using graffiti on T-shirts and placards – the protesters make it loud and clear it is time for parents to teach their sons that women’s lives matter.

“In the war on SGBV, it has always been shaming the victim; that she did not behave well to protect herself. Men should also work on their attitudes towards women and relate with respect,” says Nyambura Mbugua, whose T-shirt is labelled “Teach your son”.

Ms Nyambura, who has come from the neighbouring Kiambu County, explains that she has to march in solidarity with fellow women “because the state of security for women and girls in Kenya has become shaky".

"They are being attacked and killed in their homes, on their way from schools, supermarkets, churches… Something is totally wrong. The state should act,” she says.

“Kenya has to dismantle the software that enables femicide in society through religion and culture,” says Rev Geoffrey Adera, a priest at the Anglican Church of Kenya and a PhD student at St Paul’s University.

Reverend Geoffrey Adera, a priest at the Anglican Church of Kenya and PhD student at St Paul’s University, was one of the male participants at the #EndFemicideKE march on Saturday, January 27, 2024. Photo credit: Photo I Millicent Mwololo

“This calls for difficult conversations. It begins with simple things: when a child is born a girl, they are socialised to believe that their brother is more respected. This is wrong. Every child, girl or boy deserves equal rights and opportunities. Our socialisation needs to change.”

Rev Adera, who wears his collar during the march, explains that he is taking part in the march first as a man, and calls on the State to protect women.

“Every human being’s life matters. She is a wife, a sister, a daughter. But the first thing is that she is a human being, someone who needs to be protected.”

He adds that he has graced the occasion as a priest “because religion makes silence and victim shaming look normal.”

Also, religious spaces and culture provide software that enable violence, he notes.

“I am here as a person who knows that religion enables violence and that our African culture finds religion as a conspirator to enable violence.

“Perhaps, we as the clergy, need to join such marches and make ending femicide and protection of women a sermon! It is a call of God for justice, for love and respect for all people made in the image of God,” he says.

“A lot of violence in our culture is hidden in our religious spaces because of silence. As a country, we need to question religion because that is where lots of violence against women and gender minorities are locked.”

The church and religion focus on justice issues that are palatable behind the pulpit, yet every justice issue should be treated as such, and every injustice is an injustice, he points out.

“We don’t need to be picky that this is not palatable for the church. We have to talk about every justice issue for women, for queer people, for old people and for men.

"Injustice in one place is injustice everywhere.

"There needs to be an intersectional approach towards all justice issues in the country,” he says.

The youthful priest says most reasons attributed to the rise in femicide cases are excuses that enable a culture of violence in society.

“One reason for the rise in femicide is the culture of violence. There is a system of patriarchy that does not respect women; it does not give women a place. Our patriarchal sensibilities enable femicide.”

His verdict: “Every life is sacred. There is no reason for a life to be taken because it is a woman’s. A perpetrator needs to serve their life sentence in prison.”

Also marching is Florence Maina, a theologian and a Master’s student at St Paul’s University. She calls out the church “over their silence in these killings”.

Women are made in the image and likeness of God and they have inherent right to life, Ms Maina says.

“We want religious leaders to call out femicide. We are calling on all faiths – Christian, Muslim, Buddha and the others – who believe women have inherent right to life. Just as you call out to other things, we wonder why you are silent when women are being killed. Why is the church silent?”

Police on the spot

Faith Mwangi of Civil Society Reference Group, a coalition with more than 200 human rights, social justice and development organisations in Kenya, notes that the police and security apparatus do little to protect women survivors of SGBV.

Most police desks have no clear guidelines on how to protect survivors, she says.

Faith Mwangi (in blue T-shirt) of Civil Society Reference Group, a coalition with over 200 human rights, social justice and development organisations in Kenya, during the #EndFemicideKE march on Saturday, January 27, 2024. Photo credit: Photo I Millicent Mwololo

“They look at the woman as the cause of what has happened to her. A woman who has been violated is perceived as having provoked the man,” Ms Mwangi adds.

“One of the questions women are asked when they report an incident is ‘What have you done? Kwanini umejipeleka (why have you brought yourself here?).’

"They say that if you have taken yourself to report, then you do not need protection, which is wrong. The police are supposed to first ensure the woman is safe before she can access any other assistance that she requires.”

Rachel Afundi – a representative of persons with disability within the Nairobi County government – also graces the occasion. The mother of two explains that having survived SGBV, she felt the need to have her voice heard on behalf of other women living with disabilities.

Rachel Afundi, a Nairobi County representative of persons with disabilities, during the #EndFemicideKE march on Saturday, January 27, 2024. Photo credit: Photo I Millicent Mwololo

“Women living with disabilities too, have the right to consensual sex. They should not suffer forced sex. They must be respected.”

She notes that femicide leads to family disintegrations, which see children suffer socioeconomically, following the loss of a mother, having their schooling and normal lives disrupted.

Also in a powerful display of solidarity and determination were young female activists who have been at the forefront of demanding progress in the war on SGBV.

Harriet Afandi, 28, became a women's rights activist after experiencing SGBV at various points in her life. The most recent case is when she was working in a state corporation during a 12-month-internship.

She was the only woman working in a department with five men and her immediate supervisor started asking for sexual favours in exchange for field trip approvals.

Harriet Afandi is championing a path-breaking online petition calling for the urgent need for legislation to address obstetric violence in Kenya. Photo credit: Photo | Pool

“When I initiated a formal complaint against my supervisor, other women in the office castigated me for speaking out. They told me it was a minor issue and normal for women to be hit on in the office.”

Once she reported, the sexual harassment case went through a disciplinary hearing and the perpetrator was warned.

“He changed his ways and no longer approves field trips for interns. I believe I did the right thing because the new female interns now have an easier time at the office.”

The corporation also introduced monthly sexual harassment and gender-based violence sensitisation sessions.

Overlooked

For Josephine Mwende Kamene, a 32-year-old living with cerebral palsy, she marched for women living with disabilities.

She says they are also victims of SGBV but are often overlooked.

“So many myths and misconceptions lead to violence against women living with disabilities. People assume that we are lesser beings.

"I had to march to show the world that we also experience violence and the consequences for us are more fatal than women without disabilities,” Josephine says.

Josephine Mwende seeks an end to obstetric violence against expectant mothers with disabilities. Photo credit: Photo | Pool

Seeing the importance of speaking out, Harriet and Josephine joined their Nguvu Change leader, Valerie Aura, in the march.

“Every time you demand change with humility, very little happens. There is almost no impact.

"However, when people come out in large numbers as we did last Saturday, our leaders and the public know that we are serious.

"Violence against women and girls is actually a crisis in Kenya,” Valerie says.

She believes that protests are an effective form of call to action. She participated in a march in 2022 to demand justice for Ebbie Noelle Samuels.

The former Gatanga CCM School student died in unclear circumstances in Murang’a County.

Valerie Aura believes GBV survivors need a safe house to heal and move forward. Photo credit: Photo | Pool

Valerie says investigations, which had stalled before the protest, have since significantly progressed.

Harriet says protests for human rights do not only take place on the streets but also on social media platforms.

She is making reference to the hashtags used to rally women during the femicide march: #TotalshutdownKE and #EndfemicideKE.

“Digital protests also unearth buried facts that the public was not aware of. This is why I believe in organising around a hashtag on online platforms such as X.

"Ninety per cent of activism takes place on social media,” she explains.

Other initiatives

The young women are also working on other initiatives that champion the rights of women and girls.

Josephine, having experienced discrimination when accessing maternal healthcare, has initiated an online petition for public hospitals to stop obstetric violence against expecting mothers with disabilities.

“Even when seeking contraceptives, medical practitioners often ask women living with disabilities demeaning questions like ‘Why do you need this?’ yet they will serve other women without questioning them,” she says.

Harriet is urging members of Parliament to pass an obstetric violence bill to protect expectant mothers and their rights during childbirth.