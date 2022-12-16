'They said I'm weak': Why men don't report GBV

Cases of women assaulting their husbands have been on the rise in Meru County, with residents appealing to the police to protect men from such aggression.

In this episode, Gitonga Marete unravels the story of two men assaulted by their wives.





