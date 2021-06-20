Form One Selection
File | Nation Media Group

Education

Prime

We’re not ready for Junior Secondary, say principals

By  David Muchunguh

Senior Writer

Nation Media Group

Secondary schools are not adequately prepared for the transition from 8-4-4 to the competency based curriculum, with only one-and-half years before the pioneer CBC class joins junior secondary.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kisumu, Mombasa get new Court of Appeal judges

  2. Zambia's Kenneth Kaunda to be buried on July 7

  3. Lawyer sues to block Congo's admission to EAC bloc

  4. Ex-spy boss who sued Moi dies

  5. Inter-Faith council's term extended

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.