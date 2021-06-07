TSC shouldn’t be allowed to muddle teacher education in Kenya

Teacher

A teacher writing math formulas on the blackboard.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Peter Baraza

Principal Alupe University College

Alupe University College, Moi University

For the past few days, I have watched and read about the directive given to universities by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to cease offering the Bachelor of Education degree by September 2021. I held my reservations as I meditated over the uninformed position until Education cabinet secretary, George Magoha came in to support the proposal.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Mugabe's children rush to court over exhumation row

  2. Death toll in Nigerian boat accident rises to 97

  3. Amazon's Jeff Bezos to go to space in July

  4. Interpol database to identify missing persons through family DNA

  5. Mali strongman Assimi Goita sworn-in as interim President

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.