Key highlights of the 2021/22 budget allocations

Ukur Yatani

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani at Parliament buildings ahead of the reading the 2021/2022 budget on June 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Paul Wafula

Nation Media Group

Government Expenditure and Net Lending - Sh3.03 trillion  

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. PRIME New frontier for inseminators

  2. Love for exotic fruits pays off for seedlings farmer

  3. Simple ways to boost your fibre intake

  4. World Bank approves Sh80.2bn Kenya loan

  5. PRIME Debt-ridden Multiple Hauliers stares at liquidation

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.