MPs approve appointment of Prof Fatuma Chege as PS

Prof Fatuma Chege who will lead the team picked by the Education minister to oversee the implementation of the country’s new education system. 

The National Assembly on Tuesday approved the appointment of Prof Fatuma Chege as the new Principal Secretary for state department for the implementation of curriculum reforms in the Ministry of Education.

