Schools in need of 60,000 teachers as Form One double intake looms

  • When the CBC is fully rolled out in secondary school, it will have six classes.
  • Secondary school tutors not trained on how to handle CBC learners.

The government is staring at an acute staffing crisis in public secondary schools, with a double intake expected in two years that will necessitate hiring of a staggering 60,000 more teachers.

