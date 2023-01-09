TVETs reap big from govt efforts to push for more student enrolment

The government’s efforts to increase enrolment in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) have borne fruit. The critical institutions have experienced remarkable growth in student enrolment across the country.

From the institutions, thousands of students have acquired skills that have enabled them to generate income through self-employment and thus helping the government reduce unemployment among the youth.

According to the Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) Authority as of 2020, Kenya had 2,301 institutions against 753 in 2013 when the initiative was established.

One of the pioneer TVET institutions which is reaping the fruits of increased enrolment is the Rift Valley Institute of Science and Technology (RVIST) in Nakuru City.

According to the principal Sammy Chemoiwa, the institution that currently has 13,000 trainees increased its student population to over 10,000 by December 31, 2022.

The Nakuru City-based institution with a satellite campus in Kericho has opened its third campus in Kuresoi.

“This additional campus in Kuresoi is a result of the government support that has seen us record remarkable growth in terms of student population,” said Mr Chemoiwa.

He reiterated the institution's commitment to discovering and promoting effective solutions in production through innovations with a view to enhancing job creation and promoting youth employment.

Towards achieving this ambitious goal, RVIST is currently implementing several key projects aimed at enhancing the economic prospects of the youth in accessing gainful employment.

These projects include The Young Africa Works in Kenya, a project by Colleges and Institutes Canada and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) empowered youth projects and the African Development bank which is currently sponsoring over 50 youth in skill acquisition.

“We’re also working closely with industry partners to ensure our trainees to access attachment and internship opportunities to prepare them for the job market,” added Mr Chemoiwa.

The principal revealed that in line with the Competency-Based Education and Training (CBET) curriculum, industry partners have boosted the training of quality and skilled manpower for the country.

“This partnership with the industry stakeholders in this critical sector of our economy is a winning strategy in addressing youth unemployment,” said Mr Chemoiwa.

Meanwhile, Mr Chemoiwa has lauded the government's efforts in combating climate change by funding different initiatives through public participation.

“As a training institution, we are currently exploring the possibility of utilising geothermal energy from our hot water borehole to facilitate drying of vegetables and fruits to avert post-harvest loss,” said Mr Chemoiwa.

The institute is currently utilising solar power to light its street lights within the institution to save on the use of hydropower.

The institute's quest for green energy has seen it plant over 5,000 tree seedlings. It has also donated 1,000 seedlings to community-based organisations around the college.

“RVIST is the first TVET institution in Kenya to embrace greening of TVETs as recommended by UNESCO-UNEVOC which is a global network for institutions specialised in technical and vocational education and training (TVET),” said Mr Chemoiwa.

The use of clean green energy and push for climate action has led to the recognition of the institution as the centre for excellence in climate-smart agriculture.

The college's success stories in sustainability have also seen it host the Climate Smart Virtual Academy which trains youths from all over the world in climate-smart practices.