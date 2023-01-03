Tvet colleges told to stop business courses

The government will, in the next three years, phase out business courses in technical and vocational education and training (Tvet) institutions in favour of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (Stem) courses.

This comes as President William Ruto announced plans to hire 3,000 tutors by March to offer quality education in Tvet institutions to meet the current market demands.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu urged the principals of the national polytechnics, Tvet institutions and teacher training colleges to promote Stem courses. In a circular to the principals dated December 23, 2022, he explained the government’s plan to phase out business courses within three years.

“As you are aware, the government of Kenya has put in a lot of emphasis and resources towards the support of Stem courses in all Tvet institutions. In view of this, it is of paramount importance to ensure that the country derives value for money from the huge resources invested in Tvet for support of Stem courses,” he said.

Tvet Authority has registered and accredited more than 2,340 institutions, 4,604 trainers and 11, 299 programmes.

The CS urged the principals to develop a roadmap towards the phase-out of business courses within three years from the date of the circular. He further instructed that they develop strategies to increase enrolment in Stem programmes.

“And ensure there is no drop in the overall enrolment in your respective institutions. The purpose of this letter is to make a report on the subject matter and an implementation matrix clarifying the phasing out of the business courses and the activities to increase the enrolment in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics skill areas.”

The principals have until Friday to submit a report to the Ministry of Education on how they will phase out business courses and increase the enrolment in Stem areas. The move comes weeks after the government bagged a major deal with its German counterpart, which committed Sh20 billion in support of Kenya's agriculture, Tvet, youth, and climate and energy sectors.

German Ambassador Sebastian Groth said the aid is part of the pact signed in early December between the two governments.

On Tvet, Mr Groth said there are ongoing negotiations for the next two years' development programme between Germany and Kenya that will see the latter export skilled labour to the former and to other European countries.