Affordable housing agenda a boon for TVETs

The primary role of technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions is to develop relevant skills and competencies for key sectors of the economy. Construction is one such sector, as it contributes six per cent to Kenya’s GDP and employs more than 220,000 people.

The construction value chain is an expansive ecosystem that supports many businesses and jobs, hence the need for a well-trained workforce to meet the growing demand for skills in one of the fastest-growing industries. The demand for affordable housing has been rising, making the demand for trained building professionals even more acute.

To reduce the housing deficit in Kenya, estimated at 200,000 units per annum, we must urgently narrow the skills gap. Apart from unskilled labourers, popularly known as watu wa mjengo, who comprise the bulk of the workforce at construction sites, plumbers, electricians, masons, carpenters, welders, painters and equipment operators are needed.

Elite courses

Unfortunately, our education system has in the past neglected these vital skills, with preference being given to such elite courses as architecture, engineering, quantity survey and other white-collar specialisations. Yet the bulk of the work at any construction site is carried out by blue-collar workers.

The affordable housing agenda is a timely opportunity to not only expand job opportunities for our youth but also strengthen linkages between the building sector and TVET institutions.

Internship opportunities for TVET-trained building professionals, especially in the affordable housing space, should be encouraged. This will help our TVET institutions stay abreast of emerging technologies, innovations and global best practices.

In the 2021 budget, the government proposed a tax rebate equal to half the salaries paid by employers offering internships to TVET students. This should be entrenched in our tax code to encourage more firms to hire TVET graduates.