TVETs to help create jobs for the youth, says PS Esther Muoria

The State Department of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) has identified vocational education as a pathway to the establishment of green jobs.

According to the new Principal Secretary Esther Thaara Muoria, TVETs will lead to the creation of more jobs in key sectors like infrastructure development, agriculture and manufacturing.

The PS disclosed this when she presided over the 16th graduation ceremony of 2,900 technical experts in various disciplines at Rift Valley Institute of Science and Technology in Nakuru City on Thursday.

“Through TVET, we are keen to equip the youth with the requisite skills and competencies for targeted economic growth and prosperity of our nation,” said Dr Muoria.

The PS noted that the government was keen to expand TVET institutions to increase training opportunities for the youth and increase skilled human capital.

“Our desire is to promote the acquisition of technical skills to address the youth bulge through curbing unemployment, enhancing gainful employment through job creation and building Kenya into a manufacturing hub to spur economic growth,” she added.

She announced that the government will employ more trainers to enhance quality training and well-grounded trainees ready to join the job market.

Quality of graduates

“As a government, we’re intentional in ensuring that the quality of graduates we send out to the market are not only competent but are also market ready to be absorbed in various industry sectors of the economy,” said Dr Muoria.

In a bid to ensure the TVET institutions have good learning facilities, she announced that the government is committed to providing development grants to the institution to expand infrastructure and upgrade training equipment to match industry standards.

The PS urged the youth to join TVETs as the economy is in dire need of competencies like electrical installation, plumbing, carpentry, fashion and design, leatherwork and sustainable agriculture experts among others.

“I call upon the youth across the country to take advantage of the facilities at TVET institutions and enrol for training, to pursue a wide range of courses that will enable Kenya to achieve Vision 2030 and hit its Sustainable Development Goals,” said Dr Muoria.

Access jobs

She announced that her ministry had launched a gateway to enable TVET graduates to access job opportunities outside the country.

“The role of TVT is to enhance the production of quality manpower that matches with the current global trends to meet the human resource gap and spur innovation,” said Dr Muoria.

She challenged graduands to take advantage of the Hustler Fund and the Youth Enterprise Funds to start startups and create job opportunities for fellow youth and enhance social-economic development.

RVIST Principal Sammy Chemoiwa said the academic sector was hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic but the students overcame the challenges.