Government to hire 3,000 TVET trainers
The State Department of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) will hire 3,000 trainers next year.
This was disclosed by the new Principal Secretary Esther Thaara Muoria when she met development partners, the Joint Sub-Sector Working Group (JSSWG) on TVET and youth employment in Nairobi.
“The government plans to hire 3,000 TVET trainers in the new year to bridge the gap in TVET training institutions,” said Dr Muoria.
Dr Muoria, who took over the docket from Dr Margaret Mwakima, urged all stakeholders to help change the face of TVET for the benefit of the youths
She said top on her agenda include strengthening the linkage between the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) and Competence-Based Education and Training (CBET) programmes.
“CBET is critical as it increases linkages between industry, academia and infrastructure development for practical training,” she added.
The PS said she will also prioritise the implementation of the National Communications and Advocacy Strategy (NCAS) for TVET in Kenya.
The strategy was developed and launched in 2021, through support from the JSSWG development partners.
The move is aimed at shifting public perceptions as well as social and cultural attitudes about vocational training and its benefits in addressing the skills shortages that constrain socio-economic development in Kenya.
The PS lauded various partners and urged them to support the department in teacher training especially in pedagogy saying, “this will ensure that we improve students' outcomes in CBET.”
Dr Muoria called on the development partners to provide an overview of the programmes they are supporting in the TVET sub-sector.
The co-chairperson of the network from the development partner’s side, Mr Aggrey Ndombi, congratulated Dr Thaara on her appointment as the new PS in the docket.
“The development partners in TVET and youth employment remain committed to supporting the government’s TVET agenda to ensure we secure the future of our youth and keep up with the growing industry demands,” said Dr Ndombi.
Dr Muoria hailed the development partners for their support saying they are critical partners in the department’s development agenda.
The department has also prioritised the full implementation of the Curriculum Development Accreditation and Certification Council (TVET-CDACC) in line with Executive Order number 1 of 2022 which reinstates the agency.
“The Executive order by President William Ruto clears the ongoing conflict on TVET-CDACC. Reinstating the agency’s operations is a priority considering the important role the agency plays in developing Competence Based Education and Training (CBET) programmes,” she added.
The JSSWG was established in 2018 and is a collaboration between the department, development partners and the Ministry of Education.
The forum facilitates the exchange of information and insights on policy and practice between development partners and the government of Kenya.
The network is co-chaired by the PS and the International Labour Organization. The secretariat is hosted by the German Development Cooperation at GIZ Kenya.