Government to hire 3,000 TVET trainers

The State Department of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) will hire 3,000 trainers next year.

This was disclosed by the new Principal Secretary Esther Thaara Muoria when she met development partners, the Joint Sub-Sector Working Group (JSSWG) on TVET and youth employment in Nairobi.

“The government plans to hire 3,000 TVET trainers in the new year to bridge the gap in TVET training institutions,” said Dr Muoria.

Dr Muoria, who took over the docket from Dr Margaret Mwakima, urged all stakeholders to help change the face of TVET for the benefit of the youths

She said top on her agenda include strengthening the linkage between the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) and Competence-Based Education and Training (CBET) programmes.

“CBET is critical as it increases linkages between industry, academia and infrastructure development for practical training,” she added.

The PS said she will also prioritise the implementation of the National Communications and Advocacy Strategy (NCAS) for TVET in Kenya.

The strategy was developed and launched in 2021, through support from the JSSWG development partners.



The move is aimed at shifting public perceptions as well as social and cultural attitudes about vocational training and its benefits in addressing the skills shortages that constrain socio-economic development in Kenya.

The PS lauded various partners and urged them to support the department in teacher training especially in pedagogy saying, “this will ensure that we improve students' outcomes in CBET.”