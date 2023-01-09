Technical Traning College now the Kenya School of TVET

The Kenya Technical Training College (KTTC) has been rebranded Kenya School of Tvet, with a redefined and expanded mandate to develop technical and vocational education and training practitioners.

The rebranding was during the 43rd graduation at the institution last month.

This move is in conformity with Legal Order 123 of 2022 and Presidential order 1 of 2022.

College chief principal Edwin Tarno said the move would make Tvet practice contemporary.

“The expanded mandate includes pre-service and in-service courses. There is also the competency-based education and training for lecturers that are in the field, recognition of prior learning interventions and introduction of new courses, therefore giving them skills that are necessary for new technology,” Dr Tarno said.

The rebranding was the culmination of Legal Notice 123, which was gazetted on June 20, 2022 establishing the college as Kenya School of Tvet.

It was signed by then-Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha on June 15, 2022.

The college has about 5,000 students undertaking diploma in technical trainer in education, a post-graduate programme for Tvet trainers.

It was initially meant to train teachers for technical secondary schools and was called Kenya Technical Teachers College.

“Kenya School of Tvet will soon launch intensive short courses in cybersecurity for teachers and trainers in Tvets and schools,” Dr Tarno added.

According to the legal notice, the college will “collaborate with recognised universities to offer programmes leading to the award of an undergraduate degree in technical and vocational education and training”.

Meanwhile, Tvet Principal Secretary Esther Thaara Muoria has revoked a circular by the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (Tveta) that suspended licensing of training and courses by the Tvet Curriculum Development Assessment and Certification Council (Tvet CDACC).

The institutions are now allowed to admit trainees in Tvet CDACC courses that were stopped by Prof Magoha.

“Tveta and the Kenya National Qualifications Authority will facilitate the accreditation of developed CBET curricula,” Dr Muoria said.

The December 28, 2022 circular is addressed to principals of national polytechnics, Kenya School of Tvet, institutes of technology, technical training institutes and technical and vocational colleges.

It was copied to the director of University Tvet Institutes, the chairperson of Kenya National Association of Private Colleges and the chairperson of the Kenya Association of Technical Training Institutions.