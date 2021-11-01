Education

Prime

Murder, suicide, alcohol and drug abuse: What's going on at Kenyan universities?

By  David Muchunguh

Senior Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The total university student enrolment stands at 546,700, but only about 25 percent can be accommodated on-campus.
  • More than 15 cases of student deaths in universities and other institutions of learning have been reported by the press this year alone.

It is Friday afternoon and there is an air of excitement around Gachororo slums, on the periphery of Juja Town. Business is slowly coming out of the tough times that followed the closure of institutions of learning when Covid-19 struck.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.