Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

Kibabii College students stage demo after murder of colleague

Kibabii Diploma Teachers Training College

Kibabii Diploma Teachers Training College students on May 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group
Nation Media Group journalist Brian Ojamaa

By  Brian Ojamaa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Students of Kibabii Diploma Teachers Training College in Bungoma County went on a rampage Monday after the mutilated body of one of their own was found.

Related

More from Counties

  1. Waiguru reshuffles Kirinyaga chief officers

  2. Vote counting resumes in Juja after chaos

  3. CS Balala makes u-turn on privatising parks after uproar

  4. Policeman accused of defiling 9-year-old daughter

  5. PRIME Mystery of missing handcuffs as police probe Murang’a deaths

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.