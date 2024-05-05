Huge losses over closure of Eldoret-Nakuru road at Timboroa

Long-distance transporters who ply their trade between Kenya and Uganda want the government to expedite the repair of the Eldoret-Nakuru road at Timboroa market for resumption of the movement of goods and services along the busy highway.

This was after the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) closed the Timboroa market section of the road, citing signs of possible collapse owing to the ongoing heavy rains in most parts of the country.

Motorists using the Eldoret-Nakuru highway were on Thursday afternoon forced to divert their vehicles to Eldama Ravine road following the destruction of the road by storm water.

This left a road with signs of potential collapse on Thursday morning.

Some motorists were forced to camp on the road for hours due to a traffic snarl-up.

Long-distance truck drivers now say that the closure of the road by KeNHA had inconvenienced and exposed them to huge economic losses.

Mr Edwin Kiptoo, who transports cargo from Mombasa to Uganda and Rwanda, said the t government has taken a too long to repair the damaged section of the road, which has caused a traffic jam that stretches over 20 kilometres on both sides of the closed road at Timboroa market.

He said that transporters from Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, they were incurring losses running into millions of shillings and implored the national government to speed up the repair of the road.

“We are incurring increased costs daily since the closure of the busy Eldoret-Nakuru highway by KeNHA following the destruction of a section of the road at Timboroa market three days ago,” said Mr Kiptoo.

Motorists have been cautioned against any attempt to use the affected section of the road and have been re-routed to a diversion with the Timboroa area.

KeNHA, through the Director General Kung’u Ndung’u assured road users that it was working round the clock to restore traffic flow.

Motorists were further advised by the authority to use Nakuru-Eldama Ravine-Eldoret and Mau Summit-Kisumu as alternatives.

“All road users are requested to exercise caution, avoid overlapping, and follow directions from traffic marshals to ensure smooth flow of traffic,” said KeNHA.

The authority reiterated its commitment to ensuring seamless connectivity to facilitate safe passage of goods and services.

In a statement, KeNHA cautioned road users against any attempts to use the section of the road for the sake of their safety.