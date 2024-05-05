Cyclone Hidaya: 22 sailors from Zanzibar rescued in Kenya, one dead

One sailor was confirmed dead and 22 others from Tanzania and Zanzibar were rescued in Kenya at the height of oceanic disturbances by Cyclone Hidaya.

According to the Kenya Coast Guard Service (KCGS), their vessels drifted into Kenyan territorial waters of the Indian Ocean on Saturday.

The cyclone landed in Tanzania on Saturday with its effects of strong winds and tides being felt at Kenya’s coastal region. Kenya’s meteorological department stated that these effects are expected to last up to Tuesday.

In an exclusive interview with the Nation, KCGS Director General Bruno Shioso said that one of the vessels with 10 fishermen from Pemba Island was pushed by the strong winds in the sea up to Kipini, at the border of Tana River and Lamu County on Saturday at around 6pm.

“We are seeing more of Tanzanian vessels being pushed to the Kenyan waters. We have now sent out a message to all the Beach Management Units in Kenya to be on the lookout and assist with any relevant information pertaining these cases,” said Mr Shioso.

Another fishing vessel with six fishermen has also been taken to safety. The vessel was spotted around the Ngomeni area in Kwale county and all of those on board are from Tanzania.

KCGS also reported that another signal was received from the control towers about other fishermen drifting off the Kilindini coast in Mombasa.

Rescue teams were dispatched and managed to rescue six other fishermen in a vessel where one was confirmed dead.

“We have notified Tanzanian authorities about the incidents and we are in constant communication with the Tanzanian Consulate to see how the victims can be processed and accorded the necessary assistance they require,” added Mr Shioso.

Also Read: Kenya on high alert after Tanzania hit by Cyclone Hidaya

The Kenya Coast Guard Services works with other law enforcement agencies including the military to enforce directives issued by the ministry of national administration barring any activities in Kenya’s territorial waters.

Initial investigations found that the ten sailors from Zanzibar were headed to Tanga in Tanzania when their engine was hit and destroyed by gigantic tidal waves believed to have been caused by the cyclone.

Rescuers who spoke to the Nation said efforts by the sailors to try to control the dhow were futile, a situation that saw the vessel swept all the way from Zanzibar to Kipini in Kenya before they successfully got help to anchor the dhow.

Speaking to the Nation on Sunday, Malindi Beach Management Unit (BMU) Chair Yunus Aboud Sahe, who led the team to rescue the sailors, said all the ten are safe and sound.

Mr Sahe said they received distress calls from the crew after reaching Mombasa but the rough seas made it impossible to assist them.

"We communicated with them when they reached Mombasa. We tried to coordinate to have them helped there but it was difficult for the boat to be anchored due to the huge waves and strong winds at sea.

“So, they were swept, passing Mombasa, Kilifi, Malindi and finally between Kipini and Ziwayu where we managed to trace them and have their vessel successfully anchored. We rescued all the ten. They are safe in Lamu," said Mr Sahe.

Lamu County Disaster Management Director Shee Kupi also confirmed the rescue of the ten Zanzibar sailors, adding that concerted efforts by the Kipini and Malindi BMU, the Lamu Disaster Management team and the Kenya Coast Guard Services has resulted in the successful rescue operations.

The Lamu County Government activated its Emergency Operation Centre at Mokowe since the Cyclone Hidaya warning was issued by the national government last week.

"The centre has been dispatching early warnings to all our responders countywide and more specifically those at the landing sites. It remains active on 24-hour surveillance. We traced the floating off of the Zanzibar vessel very far from the open seas," said Mr Kupi.

In Mombasa, security agencies were on high alert at public beaches on Sunday to avoid revelers from attempting to access the waters.

A spot check by the Nation at the popular Jomo Kenyatta public beach commonly known as Pirates and the Nyali beach in the afternoon found them with no activities.

Contrary to how the beaches normally attract hundreds of residents, traders and tourists during weekends and holidays, what was left at the shores were police and county inspectorate officers together with Kenya Red Cross responders who took charge of the access roads leading to the beaches.

However, despite police presence, some residents were engaging the security officers in cat and mouse games in an attempt to access the beach.

The national government and county governments of Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi and Lamu had banned activities at the beaches during the period at which Cyclone Hidaya was active.

The cyclone which landed in Tanzania on Saturday caused strong winds, tides and dark clouds in parts of Kenya’s coastal regions. Cyclone Hidaya was declared to have completely lost its strength by the Tanzania Meteorological Authority on Sunday after landing on Mafia Island.

Although Kenya’s meteorological department had earlier allayed fears that the cyclone would land in Mombasa, it explained that the Kenyan Coast may experience its effects through strong winds and large waves.

By Sunday evening, clouds were getting heavier and tides stronger in the Indian Ocean in Mombasa.



