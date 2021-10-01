Man who murdered Laikipia University student dies

Gertrude Chepkoech, a first year student, was attacked by a man who is alleged to be her roommate’s boyfriend.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Steve Njuguna

Nation Media Group

Ezra Kipkorir Koech, the man who on Wednesday stabbed a female Laikipia University student to death, has died at a Nyahururu hospital.

