Man who murdered Laikipia University student dies

Ezra Kipkorir Koech, the man who on Wednesday stabbed a female Laikipia University student to death, has died at a Nyahururu hospital.

Mr Koech, who is said to be a fourth year engineering student at Dedan Kimathi University, succumbed to injuries he sustained in a mob beating.

He died on Friday morning while receiving treatment at the Nyahururu County Referral Hospital, just two days after he fatally stabbed Ms Gertrude Chepkoech, his girlfriend's roommate, at a private hostel outside Laikipia University.

She was a first year student pursuing a degree in English Literature at the institution’s main campus on the outskirt of Nyahururu town.

Upon discovering that he had stabbed Ms Chepkoech, angry students clobbered him before he was rescued by police who took him to hospital.

"He succumbed to serious head injuries he sustained from the beating...The injuries were very severe," said hospital administrator Thomas Kiptoo.

He said Mr Koech had a deep cut on the throat and another one on the stomach, which witnesses at the scene of crime had reported as self-inflicted.

Mary Kiema, the Nyahururu Sub County Police Commander, said his body is lying at the mortuary and was booked as unknown.

"We are still waiting for family members to show up as none has come," she said.

Witnesses at the university said he had caused a commotion at the hostels a week before he came back armed with a knife.

Ms Lucy Nakiridi, a cleaner at the private hostel where the incident happened, said he had a heated disagreement with his girlfriend, forcing the hostel’s management and neighbours to intervene.

“His girlfriend raised alarm. She accused the man who had travelled from Nakuru of forcing his way into their hostel. We kicked him out and warned him never to return,” said the cleaner.

But despite this, the man came back on Wednesday and reportedly forced his way into the hostel where he found his girlfriend’s roommate, Ms Chepkoech, in the room.

“His girlfriend had already left for exams...He locked the door, drew a knife from his coat pocket and started stabbing her,” added the cleaner.

A neighbour, Reuben Rendile, said other hostel residents heard screams. They rushed to the scene to find the student's lifeless body lying on the ground.

“On seeing me he turned the knife on himself, slit his throat and stabbed himself in the stomach,” Mr Rendile said.

Pius Ng’ata, another learner, said angry students then descended on the man and left him to die. But he was later rescued by police who rushed him to hospital.

A police report indicated that Ms Chepkoech had six deep stab wounds on various parts of her body including the chest, back, head and arms.