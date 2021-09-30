Shock as man stabs Laikipia University student to death

Crime scene

Gertrude Chepkoech, a first year student, was attacked by a man who is alleged to be her roommate’s boyfriend.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Steve Njuguna

Nation Media Group

A female Laikipia University student was stabbed to death by a man on Wednesday afternoon. 

