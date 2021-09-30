Shock as man stabs Laikipia University student to death

A female Laikipia University student was stabbed to death by a man on Wednesday afternoon.

Gertrude Chepkoech, a first year student at the institution’s main campus on the outskirt of Nyahururu town, suffered multiple stab wounds after she was attacked by a man alleged to be her roommate’s boyfriend.

The man, only identified as Ezra, later turned the knife on himself, stabbing himself in the stomach and slitting his own throat in a bid to kill himself.

Ms Lucy Nakiridi, a cleaner at the private hostel where the incident happened, said the man had visited his girlfriend last week but a disagreement ensued, forcing the hostel’s management and neighbours to intervene.

“His girlfriend raised alarm. She accused the man who had travelled from Nakuru of forcing his way into their hostel. We kicked him out and warned him never to return again,” said the cleaner.

But despite this, the man returned on Wednesday and reportedly forced his way into the hostel where found his girlfriend’s roommate, Ms Chepkoech, in the room.

“He returned and forced his way in but his girlfriend had already left for exams...He locked the door, drew a knife from his coat pocket and started stabbing her,” added the cleaner.

A neighbour, Reuben Rendile, said other hostel residents heard screams. They rushed to the scene to find the student's lifeless body lying on the ground.

“On seeing me he turned the knife on himself, slit his throat and stabbed himself in the stomach,” Mr Rendile said.

Pius Ng’ata, another learner, said angry students then descended on the man and left him to die. But the man was later rescued by police who rushed him to Nyahururu County Referral Hospital.

A police report indicated that Ms Chepkoech had six deep stab wounds on various parts of her body including the chest, back, head and arms.

“Police have opened an investigation into the matter to establish the root course of the incident. They will also be seeking to establish the identity of the man,” said Nyahururu Sub-County Police Commander Mary Kiema.

Dr Felix Masongo, who is in charge of the Nyahururu hospital emergency unit, said the attacker had serious stab wounds but was in stable condition.

“He was brought here with two knife stabs and other serious injuries on the head. He was conscious but we managed to stabilise him and he is now out of danger,” added Dr Masongo.