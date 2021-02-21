DCI arrests 2, probes love affair angle in Egerton student's murder

Police have arrested two women over the murder of their friend Eunice Muthoni Njeri who was a student at the Egerton University.

Njeri’s body was found dumped in the shallow waters of River Subuku in Njoro, Nakuru County, on December 7, 2020.

Suspects Diana Njeri Muthiomi and Tamar Wambora Njeru are also students of Egerton University. They were arrested after the forensics department of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations placed them where the body of the 22-year-old was found.

DCI boss George Kinoti said investigations showed Njeri may have been murdered by her friends after one of them suspected that she was having an affair with her husband.

“A day before Njeri was killed, Diana and Tamar had left for a funeral in Nakuru, leaving her with Diana’s husband. It is after they returned late at night that they suspected a brewing love affair between the two. A confrontation and bitter exchange of words ensued,” the DCI said in a statement on Saturday.

Investigations by the Homicide Investigations Unit of the DCI showed the two friends called Njeri moments after the confrontation to ask her to meet them to settle the matter, “but that was the last time she communicated”.

A postmortem conducted by Dr Wangari Wambugu at the Egerton University Funeral Home on December 10, 2020 showed that the fourth year student at the Njoro-based university was strangled.

Police also arrested Ms Muthiomi’s husband, Eric Maingi Mutuma.

They were all placed in custody at the Nakuru Police station ahead of arraignment at the Nakuru Law Courts on Monday.

The DCI will also establish whether Ms Muthiomi and Mr Mutuma are involved in crimes including electronic fraud after at least 722 Sim cards and seven mobile phones were found in their house.