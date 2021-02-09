Judy Wanjiku
Family's pain after woman's death at the hands of matatu crew

By  Steve Otieno  &  Simon Ciuri

  • The 26-year-old, whose career was just taking off and had planned to wed later this year, died in a row over Sh100
  • The driver, with the help of his two touts, allegedly pushed her out of the vehicle.

“They have killed my only daughter. The only person we hoped would get us out of poverty.”

