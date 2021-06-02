Shock as Masinde Muliro varsity student raped, murdered at home

A third year Masinde Muliro University student was on Tuesday found raped and murdered in Kefinco estate, Kakamega County, sparking uproar from fellow learners over growing insecurity targeting students.

The female student, who was studying an Education course, was reportedly attacked on Monday night.

Her colleagues say she was raped and stabbed in the head by her attackers before they fled. Neighbours found her body lying in a pool of blood on the floor.

Curiously, the neighbours who live a short distance from her house did not report hearing any commotion at the time of the attack.

Kakamega police commander Mr Hassan Barua told Nation.Africa that police officers had visited the scene and were investigating the case.

Police say they're looking into the possibility that the attackers could have knocked on her door before forcing their way into the house when she opened.

“Our officers are piecing together details of what could have happened,” said Mr Barua.

The incident is just the latest in recent months. Two other students were recently attacked and killed by thugs in Kefinco estate while two others sustained injures in a similar attack.

Learners at the university are now calling on the police and the varsity's management to intensify patrols in nearby residential estates to address insecurity.

“In the past one month, we have lost three of colleagues due to insecurity and we are very worried since criminals are targeting students and robbing them,” a learner told Nation.Africa.