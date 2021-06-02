Manhunt after weapons found at Judiciary police officer's home

A manhunt has been launched after a Trans Nzoia County home belonging to a police officer attached to the Judiciary was found with a cache of weapons and uniforms.

Maxwell Tally Mutonyi, a police driver attached to the Judiciary in Nairobi, is being pursued after his house was found with eight guns and police uniforms following a tip off from members of the public.

The hunt is being conducted by a joint team of detectives from Nairobi and Trans Nzoia counties.

Trans Nzoia County Police Commander Fredrick Ochieng said investigators are following up on clues that could lead to Mr Mutonyi's arrest.

"We know the officer, who also resides at Police Band quarters in South B Nairobi area, is still at large. But we are following up on leads in order to arrest him so he can explain how he came into possession of these weapons," he said.

According to Mr Ochieng, officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and police from Trans Nzoia East Sub-County proceeded to his home where one suspect had escaped, leaving the door open.

Officers opened a small cupboard in the sitting room and recovered 8 firearms, a police report said.

The firearms recovered include six German Walther pistols, a submachine gun, a Smith and Wesson revolver, and 197 rounds of ammunition that were found hidden.

Also found were one smoke trouser, a jungle pullover, an angola jungle shirt, and a modified swagger cane.

A colourless liquid in a five-litre jerrycan was also found in the house.