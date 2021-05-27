IDPs IN Trans Nzoia claim powerful people tilling land Moi gave them

Katikomor camp

Ms Leah Chepsera, one of the squatters kicked out of the controversial Chepchoina settlement scheme in Trans Nzoia, speaks at Katikomor camp in West Pokot County. The squatters claim that powerful people are tilling land meant for internally displaced persons

Photo credit: Oscar Kakai | Nation Media Group

By  Oscar Kakai

Detectives have been called upon to investigate claims that powerful people are tilling land meant for internally displaced persons in Trans Nzoia County.

