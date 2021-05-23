Family cries out for justice as breadwinner electrocuted

Felix Kiplagat Bor

Felix Kiplagat Bor who was electrocuted as he washed his boda boda after he inadvertently stepped on a live wire that had fallen into a stagnant pool of water. His family is now seeking justice.

Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group
Nation Media Group journalist Brian Ojamaa

By  Brian Ojamaa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

In January, just two months before his graduation, Felix Kiplagat Bor took a loan and bought a motorcycle.

