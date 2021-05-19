Boda boda rider electrocuted in Bungoma 

By  Brian Ojamaa

  • Residents and boda boda riders in the area protested along the busy highway over what they termed as negligence by the power company.
  • The incident came just a day after Kenya Power said a total of 345 Kenyans have been electrocuted in the last three years.

A boda boda rider was Wednesday electrocuted in Bungoma County after he stepped on a live wire in stagnant rain water which he was using to wash his motorcycle.

