Keep your children at home, Kuppet tells parents

Striking teachers have warned parents against taking their children to school as their union reaffirmed that the strike is still on, despite a court order suspending it.

“Any parent who chooses to send their child to school is assuming responsibility for whatever may happen,” said Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) Secretary-General Akello Misori.

“We are also aware that some schools are operating outside the standard timetable. While we trust that principals are handling the situation with care, parents must take responsibility as we've already offered sufficient guidance,” Misori said.

Students of Kagira Mixed Secondary School in Dagoretti South Constituency in class on August 28, 2024 as the countrywide strike by teachers continues.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

The union stressed that any decisions about suspending or continuing the strike would be communicated once a thorough assessment of the situation is completed.

For now, Kuppet said its members are advised to remain prepared and continue the industrial action.

The High Court on Tuesday suspended the strike called by Kuppet pending the hearing and determination of a case filed by the Teachers Service Commission.

Mr Misori revealed that the union has been served with the court orders obtained by the Teachers Service Commission and that the union's lawyers are seized with the matter and they have since moved to seek an interpretation of the said orders.

“Pending that interpretation, our message to members is that the strike is on. We will address all issues concerning the strike only through a return-to-work formula,” Said Misori.

Further, the union called out the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) for downgrading the profession by informalizing teachers' employment.

“How can we have an autocratic commission that was created to facilitate the management of teachers, now downgrading the profession by informalizing their employment? These are the issues we will present before the court,” he said.

Mr Misori further accused the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) of not paying attention to teachers, arguing that their actions suggest a disregard for the teaching profession.

He pointed out that teachers in the country are the only group to have stuck in one job group for over 25 years, a situation he described as highly immoral and indicative of an irresponsible commission.

“The commission has failed to pay attention to the very people who are the backbone of our education system. This is not just an oversight; it’s their unwillingness to address the plight of teachers. Why else would they ignore the fact that teachers have been in one job group for over 25 years?” he said.

Misori emphasised that the TSC has failed to uphold the principles outlined in the 2017 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). One of the key elements of this CBA is that every school should have a principal.

“One of the crucial agreements was that every school must have a principal. Yet, we have over 4,000 principals currently acting in positions without formal appointments. The commission had initially estimated that they would give these individuals substantive appointments, but instead, they have left them in limbo. TSC was given the lift by us, the unions. And what did they give us in return? They are now responding to us with orders, not dialogue,” Misori said.