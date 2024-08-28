Cotu urges TSC to end 'bullying' and negotiate with striking teachers

Kenya's workers’ umbrella union has weighed in on the ongoing standoff between striking teachers and their employer, the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

The Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) on Wednesday appealed to TSC to stop what it termed as “bullying” of teachers and the union, the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) with court orders.

The comment was informed by TSC’s win on Tuesday, August 27, when the commission secured the orders of the Employment of Labour Relations court suspending the strike until the case is heard and determined.

Cotu Secretary-General Francis Atwoli appealed to the TSC to humble itself and sign a return-to-work agreement with the striking teachers.

The court order obtained by TSC, he said, has been overtaken by events following the interventions taken by the Ministry of Education.

He called TSC Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia to stop being a hardener for the sake of students who have been negatively affected by the ongoing industrial action that entered the third day on Wednesday.

“Nancy Macharia must meet with teachers and sign a return-to-work formula. We will be happy as Cotu to see our children going back to school,” Mr Atwoli said.

Mr Atwoli supported the ongoing job boycott, saying the teachers were exercising their constitutional rights.

“Teachers have the right to raise their demands, which have been honoured by the National Treasury,” Mr Atwoli said.

“They (TSC) can do their bullying and we can choose our ways to bolt them out. You do bullying and we bolt you out.”

His remarks come a day after the ministry promised to pay teachers their pending July and August salaries by Friday this week following the release of Sh13.5 billion by the Treasury for the implementation of the 2021-2025 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba earlier in the week said that Sh18.7 billion had been released for the hiring of intern teachers on permanent and pensionable terms.

On Tuesday, after the Employment and Labour Relations Court outlawed the strike, Kuppet asked its members to continue boycotting work until their demands are addressed.