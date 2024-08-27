Labour court suspends teachers' strike

The Labour court in Nairobi has suspended the ongoing teachers’ strike called by the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet).

Justice James Rika on Tuesday said the job boycott would remain suspended until a case filed by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) is heard and determined.

“Pending hearing and determination of the application inter partes, an order of temporary injunction is granted to the petitioner, restraining the respondent (Kuppet), its officials, members, employees, agents, or other person acting on its behalf, from withdrawing labour and or commencing, engaging in, participating or continuing to participate in the intended industrial action, set to commence on August 26, 2024, or any other time thereafter,” reads the order.

The case will be mentioned on September 5, 2024.

The order is an early win for the TSC and the Education ministry which has been keen on schools opening for the third term without interruptions.

The teachers started their strike on Monday and held demonstrations in various parts of the country.

Some parents have delayed releasing their children to school due to uncertainty around their safety in schools.