Talk to TSC as you work, government tells striking teachers 

The government has told striking teachers to seek alternative ways of solving their issues with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) without paralysing learning in schools.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos on Monday said that learning should not be disrupted because of issues that have nothing to do with the ministry.

He said the ongoing strike by teachers affiliated to the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) will not only affect learning in public schools, but it will also affect preparations for national examinations that will be administered during third term.

The CS said the main demand of teachers’ payment as stated in their collective bargaining agreement had been addressed, and the rest of the issues should be sorted out while learning continues.

“Let me advise them that these are administrative issues. They need to sit down with the TSC to resolve the issues as teaching is going on,” Mr Migos said.

The CS stated that compelling issues such as the employment of 46,000 intern teachers are outside the purview of the teachers’ union, and are being addressed by the government.

He lauded the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) for calling off their strike on Sunday.

“That decision was timely because it has enabled the reopening of schools. I commend them for reading the mood of the nation and acting with selfless patriotism,” Mr Migos said.

In an impromptu visit to some schools in Machakos, Kajiado and Nairobi counties, the CS said that the government has improved facilitation to ensure that teachers provide their services without any interruption.

“Already, resources have been provided for the implementation of their 2021-2025 CBA. We’ve provided resources for the recruitment of teachers for schools to ready for the competency based curriculum ,” he said.

Mr Migos said that the TSC is working on some of the issues raised by the teachers’ unions, including access to medical cover, career progression guidelines and promotion of teachers.