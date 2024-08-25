Relief as Knut withdraws teachers' strike notice

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) has directed its members report to work on Monday August 26, after it withdrew the strike notice that was to lapse mid-night.

On Sunday, after a day-long Knut National Executive (NEC) meeting at the union’s headquarters in Nairobi, Secretary General Collins Oyuu said they reached the decision to call off the strike to give room for Teachers Service Commission (TSC) and government to address their demands.

"The NEC has, therefore, today August 25, 2024, agreed to withdraw the strike action notice which was elapsing midnight August 25, 2024 since we have commenced addressing the remaining matters administratively. In light of the latest developments, we direct our teachers to resume duty effective Monday, August 26, 2024," Mr Oyuu told journalists.

He explained that Knut reached the decision after being convinced that “the government and TSC are committed to meet our grievances to bring normal schools operations when the third term starts on Monday.”

Some of their grievances include failure by TSC to promote 130,000 teachers shortlisted during December 2023 interviews, delay in employing 20,000 new teachers, immediate implementation of the second phase of the 2021/2025 amended CBA signed between TSC and KNUT and immediate remittance of the third-party deductions accrued to their respective organisations.

Other demands are, failure to remit capitation to medical insurers, and delay in converting 46,000 JSS teachers to permanent and pensionable terms.

Though it has called off the strike, Knut with over 200, 000 members teaching in 23,000 public primary schools in Kenya, warned that failure to address all the issues raised, it will resume the strike notice adding that “it has only been withdrawn”.

Mr Oyuu said in the discussions with TSC, it had, among others, promoted 51,232 teachers, remitted the third-party deductions and was in the process of implementing the amended CBA.

Knut called off the strike ahead of President William Ruto convening a Town Hall meeting at KICC Nairobi starting 7pm to address the nation on teachers’ strike and the new university funding model.

A Sunday dispatch from the Ministry of Education said President Ruto will discuss “pertinent issues on education.”

At the same time, the Ministry of Education has instructed parents and guardians to ensure that their children report to school on Monday for the start of the third term.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos gave the directions minutes after Knut called off their strike which was initially planned to kick off Monday.

“In this regard, therefore, parents and guardians are advised to ensure that their children report to their respective schools for the third term, in accordance with the school calendar,” Mr Migos said in a press release.

The education CS thanked Knut for electing to prioritise the best interest of learners.

“Earlier this afternoon, Knut called off the strike initially planned for Monday, 26th August 2024. We are most grateful to our teachers and their leaders for their selfless act of patriotism which prioritises the best interest of learners,” he said.

However, Mr Migos did not mention anything to do with the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet), the other teachers' union that is planning a strike.

Apart from the implementation of the CBA, Knut is also advocating for the conversion of Junior School intern teachers into permanent and pensionable employment, hiring of 20,000 additional teachers and promotion of over 130,000 others.

Mr Oyuu had earlier indicated that Knut would not back down until when all their demands have been honoured.

Earlier on Sunday, there appeared to be a split between Knut and Kuppet on whether to agree to return to work or not.

Knut largely draws its membership from primary school teachers while Kuppet is largely composed of secondary school teachers.

Both unions have been positioning themselves to win over the JSS teachers into their membership upon conversion into permanent and pensionable terms.

The CS explained that President Ruto's administration is committed to addressing all their legitimate concerns, notwithstanding the limiting fiscal space.

He also said following talks between TSC and the teachers' unions, the government has since provided resources for the implementation of the second phase of the 2021-2925 CBA, which was among the reasons that the strike was being called.

The implementation of the CBA will be effected from July 1, 2024, Mr Migos said.

Further, he said the government has provided resources for retooling of teachers for the implementation of the Competency Based Curriculum (CBA).

“Through a consultative approach with stakeholders, we will work together to achieve satisfactory resolution of outstanding matters,” the CS said.

Mr Migos said the ministry has already released Sh21.8 billion as capitation to all basic education institutions in the country, adding that the capitation will facilitate seemless resumption of school operations.

The Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury John Mbadi in a recent interview on Citizen TV said there is no budgetary allocation for the employment of JSS teachers, a statement that he has since recanted.