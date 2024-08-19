Crisis talks over Sh13 billion teachers’ pay dispute 

Crisis talks between government and unions are scheduled this week to try resolve Sh13.3 billion teachers’ pay dispute to avert looming strike.

Sources indicate that officials of the Ministry of Labour, the National Treasury and the Ministry of Education are scheduled to first meet with Teachers Service Commission (TSC) bosses early this week.

Thereafter, leaders of the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) and the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) will be invited for round-table discussions.

Efforts to find a solution have gained momentum following President William Ruto’s directive to the National Treasury and TSC to resolve the pay impasse.

Knut and Kuppet have insisted they will not back down until the Sh13.3 billion needed for the implementation of the second phase of the 2021-2025 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) is made available.

The unions are also demanding that TSC begin negotiations for the 2026-2030 CBA as a precondition for calling off the strike, which is slated to start on August 26.

"We demand that the money be made available for the implementation of the CBA and that the salary arrears for July and August be included in the teachers' salaries. Anything short of that will not be accepted," said Knut Secretary General Collins Oyuu.

He spoke on Sunday at AIC Chepkemel in Nandi East, Tinderet constituency.Mr Oyuu, accompanied by the union's First National Vice Chairman Malel Langat and National Trustee Boniface Tenai, warned that teachers would not report to work when schools reopen next week if their demands are not met.

"We made it clear from the beginning of the budget-making process, even during the adjustments after the Finance Bill, 2024 was rejected, that the Sh13.3 billion must be provided for the implementation of the CBA. However, Parliament, the Treasury, and TSC did not factor it in," said Mr Oyuu.

He also emphasized that the 130,000 teacher who successfully sat for interviews for promotion should be moved to the next job group by TSC without further delay.

President Ruto has directed all involved parties to come together and resolve the issues to avoid the impending strike by teachers in public schools across the country.

"The Treasury, TSC, and the teaching fraternity should sit together and explore the possibility of ensuring that we fulfill our commitments as a government, thus avoiding unnecessary industrial action and disruption in our learning institutions," President Ruto said last Friday during the State Concert for the Kenya Music Festival at Eldoret State Lodge.

Kuppet national deputy treasurer Ronald Tonui has criticised the government for failing to allocate the necessary funds for the CBA, which was negotiated, signed, and deposited at the Employment and Labour Relations Court (ELRC) as a legally binding document.

"It is disheartening that TSC and the National Treasury did not provide the money for implementing the CBA. This is a mockery of the teachers' rights," Tonui said.

Edward Obwocha, who is also an official of Kuppet, said it is unfortunate that teachers have to fight for salary increments and promotions, which are their rights.

"The teachers' medical scheme has been underfunded, and third-party remittances, including the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), bank and Sacco loan recoveries, and taxes, have not been paid on time," Mr Obwocha added.

Two weeks ago, President Ruto signed into law the Supplementary Appropriation Bill, 2024, which reduced government expenditure plans for the 2024-2025 financial year by Sh145.7 billion, mostly drawn from the Executive (Sh139.81 billion), Parliament (Sh3.7 billion), and Judiciary (Sh2.1 billion).

Despite these budget cuts, Sh18.7 billion was allocated for confirming 46,000 intern teachers, Sh30.7 billion for Junior Secondary School (JSS) student capitation, and Sh23 billion for university funding under the Differentiated Unit Cost model.

Kuppets National Governing Council (NGC) and Knut’s National Executive Council (Nec) have both endorsed the planned strike. The unions have registered their dispute with TSC at the Ministry of Labour, providing the necessary legal instruments for teachers to take industrial action.

Labour CS Dr Alfred Mutua met with Knut officials last week in an attempt to prevent the strike.

"The union raised several key issues, including the delay in implementing the second phase of the 2021 CBA, which promised a salary increment of 7-9 percent, as well as concerns about the teachers' medical scheme, non-remittance of SACCO and loan deductions, and delays in retirement payments," Dr Mutua stated.

On Friday, the CS Mutua also met with TSC Secretary Nancy Macharia to address the issues raised by the teachers through their unions.