Teachers, varsity unions to Ruto: No more talks, give us our money

Teachers and university staff unions have remained steadfast in their demands for the upcoming strike, undeterred by recent directives from President William Ruto.

On August 16, President William Ruto directed both the National Treasury and the Education ministries to negotiate with teachers’ unions to address grievances raised in efforts to avert a looming strike.

With the threat of a nationwide strike set for August 26, the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet), the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) and Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) are pressing forward, insisting that only concrete action, not promises, will prevent the industrial action.

“Despite numerous statements from top government officials, teachers' unions have yet to see any concrete action to address our grievances. Where is the money? We want our money, as it stands, our unions are fully preparing for a successful strike set to begin on August 26 2024, we are not averting the strike. We urge parents, especially those with children in boarding schools, to take all necessary precautions to ensure their children's safety. As teachers will not be available to care for them starting Monday, August 26 2024,” said Kuppet Secretary General Akello Misori.

He emphasised the unions' growing frustration with the Teacher's Service Commission (TSC), which they accuse of committing injustices against their members and remaining silent in the face of ongoing disputes.

“The Cabinet Secretary for Labour Alfred Mutua wrote to Kuppet yesterday, acknowledging our industrial dispute and pledging to bring the parties together. Similarly, the CS for Education (Julius) Ogamba, reached out with a similar commitment. Even the President addressed the issue in Eldoret. However, the employer, the TSC — responsible for the injustices against teachers—has remained conspicuously silent, indicating they have nothing new to offer,” he said.

Moses Nthurima, Deputy Secretary General of Kuppet, emphasised that the only way to end the strike is for the full amount owed to be paid by the end of the month. He stressed that there can be no further negotiations—the agreed allocations must be implemented, and medical benefits must be provided so that teachers can access the necessary services.

“What we're demanding is our money, despite this announcement by the president, the strike continues because the government is delaying action. For example, the allocation for teachers was reduced to 11 billion instead of the promised 15 billion, taken from their salaries and medical allowances. It's unacceptable to compromise the health of teachers—sickness can't be postponed or negotiated. Quality education depends on healthy teachers,” he said.

Knut's Secretary-General, Collins Oyuu, echoed this determination, stating that the unions would not back down despite the government's promises. He emphasised that the teachers' welfare and rights were non-negotiable, and the union would continue to push for meaningful changes, not just empty assurances.

“We are continuing with our operations despite the promises made. Let the promises be there for consideration, but we must fully prepare for the industrial action. The strike will proceed until we see something concrete. Once a notice is issued, only tangible actions can change our course,” said Mr Oyuu.

Mr Oyuu added that once a notice is issued, only concrete actions can alter the situation. He stressed that the union is ready to follow all legal procedures meticulously, ensuring every step is executed properly.

“We are hopeful that the directives will be followed, and we are prepared to adhere to all legal procedures, ensuring that every step is taken correctly. Even as the CS, Dr Mutua, convenes meetings with other relevant ministers, we remain focused on our objectives. The president's directive was clear, and it's up to them to find the funds needed. We're not putting unnecessary pressure on anyone; we're simply following the law, as outlined in the Labor Relations Act. The regulations are clear, and we are within our rights. we hope that the relevant authorities take action swiftly. But until then, we proceed cautiously, knowing that strike action is always a last resort,” he said.

Muiga Rugara, Uasu JKUAT Chapter Chairman, noted that the strike notice remains in effect until the demands are met. He advised parents to keep their children at home until there is a national announcement confirming that all issues have been resolved.

“The instructions from the President cannot make us stop the strike, the strike notice remains in effect until the demands are met. The issue is significant. Salary is a fundamental benefit provided by any employer, and it is crucial for employees. Therefore, when salaries are not paid on time or are delayed, it can have considerable negative effects on the economy and the well-being of employees,” he said.

President Ruto said proper negotiations between the TSC, Knut and Kuppet will facilitate the implementation of the 2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) pending the planned teachers' strike.

“We have agreed that the Treasury, Teachers Service Commission, and the teaching fraternity sit together and look at the possibilities of ensuring that we implement our commitment as a government to avoid unnecessary industrial action, So that engagement is going to happen, I want to tell the leadership of all those that are concerned and all the stakeholders to work together for the interests of our children and respect what is due for our teaching fraternity both at Knut and Kuppet levels, ” he said.

In a letter dated August 16, 2024, the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) announced that the National Treasury has advised deferring the salary review for public officers for the financial year 2024/2025. This decision is attributed to a loss in revenue and the need for fiscal sustainability.

“SRC has reviewed and hereby advises on the remuneration and benefits for all other public officers for implementation in the financial year 2024/2025, as follows: The review of the basic salary structures, allowances and benefits, as advised by SRC for implementation in the financial year 2024/2025, is hereby deferred until further notice,” read the letter.

The letter also states that the annual salary notch adjustments in existing salary structures, as advised by SRC, will continue to be applied within budget allocation; No additional funding will be provided for implementation of the job evaluation results in the financial year 2024/2025.