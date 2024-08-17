Moses Kuria to Ruto: Mt Kenya are shareholders, they are going nowhere in your government 

As President William Ruto was launching more than Sh340 million water project in Nandi Hills in Nandi County, former Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria, kilometres away in the same county, ridiculed the newly appointed Cabinet Secretaries, and insisted that Mt Kenya region was there to stay in government and that they will not be pushed out.

Mr Kuria who was speaking at Kobujoi area said he is not bitter over losing his job as a cabinet secretary but welcomed the move saying that all Kenyans have a right to be given the opportunity to serve citizens.

However, Mr Kuria said politicians from Mt Kenyans suffered a lot while campaigning for President Ruto hence they deserve respect and recognition as big shareholders in the government than any other part of the country

“Majority of us from Mt Kenya were the most victimised politicians while campaigning for president Ruto, hence we own big shares of this government,” said Mr Kuria.

Mr Kuria said as shareholders in the Kenya Kwanza government they are here to stay despite being sacked as CS, insisting he won’t leave the government since he has shares in it.

Barely a month after he was fired from his post, Mr Kuria seemed to be have joined Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s politics of shares, which argues that government positions should be based on the ratio of votes a region gave a government.

“In this government of William Ruto, we the people of the Mountain suffered a lot while fighting for president Ruto and let me tell you something we are going nowhere, mkitufukuza kwa mlango tunaingia kwa dirisha, mkitufukuza kwa dirisha tunaingia kwa chimney. Tuko hapa ndani ya Serikali, hakuna mahali tunaenda. (if you drive us out of the door, we will enter through the window, if you drive us out of the window, we enter through the chimney. We are here in the Government to stay we are not going anywhere),” Mr Kuria said.

He warned that in the event they are going to be forced out of the government as shareholders they will demand for their dividends and will not agree to “dissolve the company”.

Mr Kuria said he will use every available opportunity to cling onto government.

“Some people who have joined the government are now claiming that they are shareholders and they want us to close down and leave the government. We are going nowhere,” said Mr Kuria.

President Ruto expressed his joy with hope that more than 10,000 households from Nandi Hills will soon be supplied with clean piped water after President William Ruto launched a Sh 349 million water project.

Speaking during the commissioning of the water project on Saturday president Ruto said the project was long overdue and it was a big sigh of relief to him to see the project get started.

Dr Ruto said the Nandi Hills Water Supply and Sanitation project is being expanded to increase the number of benefiting households from 1,000 to more than 10,000.

He said the project will benefit from sh200 million from the African Development Bank and the remaining amount from the government.

“We are committed to ensuring that Kenyans across the country get access to clean drinking water,” said Dr Ruto.

President Ruto directed the new Water CS Eric Mugaa to ensure that all 10,000 targeted beneficiaries will be supplied with piped water within the next five months.

“I have been following this programme for a very long and after this launch I directed the water CS to ensure that in the next five months this water should have reached the house of every resident of the 10,000 families targeted to benefit from this project,” directed president Ruto.

President Ruto said that the project is expected to deliver water at a coverage area of 75 kilometers of delivery of water in the entire Nandi County.

He said that due to the huge amount invested in the project the government expects all targeted residents to benefit from the project immensely.

The water CS that the residents will be able to access clean water as directed by president but he however challenged residents to help the government in minimizing wastage of water through leakages.

“As president has directed that all Kenyans must access clean water, we thank the government for the amount of money that has been invested in this project, last mile connectivity is water that will reach every citizen. We have been given Sh340m to ensure that water from the five tanks through Nandi Hills water treatment plant and my job has been spelt out clearly, I will push the contractor to ensure that water is delivered to all citizens targeted through this project,” said Mr Mugaa.

During the launch of the project leaders from Nandi County led by governor Stephen Sang implored president Ruto to factor in other projects in the county.

The leaders urged president Ruto to help the county improve roads and other infrastructures in the region to spur development.

The leaders hailed president Ruto for relocating Chepkoilel University to Nandi Hills in honour of the late Koitalel Samoei.